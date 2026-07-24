The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is $50 Off

The iPad is powered by the A16 chip to handle your daily tasks and favorite tasks easily. Enjoy 256GB of storage too to store games, documents, videos, photos, and movies.

The device features an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone to adjust the display color depending on the temperature of your room for a comfortable viewing experience with the device. It is compatible with accessories such as the Apple Pencil, turning your device into your personal canvas for school or commissions, and the Magic Keyboard Folio so you can write essays and take notes effortlessly.

Capture photos and videos in 4K with the 12MP Wide Back and Front Center Stage camera with True Tone Flash. Enjoy Wi-Fi 6 capabilities to download and upload files easily with no lag.

Grab the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $50 off on Amazon today!

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