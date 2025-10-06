The 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS is $80 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
Early discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have been rolling out, and we have the second-generation Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS marked $80 off.


The Apple Watch SE is compatible with Apple services and devices. Pair it with your iPhone to stay connected, sync to get real-time updates, unlock your MacBook automatically, and make transactions on Apple Pay with the Apple smartwatch.

Use Siri, listen to podcasts and music, and track your workout in the Workout app. The watch gives you insight into your performance as well and it can also suggest various ways to train. It can contact emergency hotlines if you need help. The Apple Watch can withstand up to 50m of water, so you don’t have to worry about it while swimming.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have started early with a big discount on the Apple Watch SE. Get yours now at $80 off!

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop One Size. Fitness and Sleep Trackers, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport... $279.00 $199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

