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The 3in1 Anker MagSafe Compatible UFO Charger is $20 off

By Samantha Wiley
The 3in1 Anker MagSafe Compatible UFO Charger is $20 off

The charger features 15W of fast charging, so you can charge your Apple devices, such as the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro, to 30 and 20% in 15-22 minutes. The charger features a portable design friendly for travel, as it does not take up much space, allowing you to bring it anywhere with you.


You can charge 3 devices wirelessly simultaneously keeping your workspace clean and multiple charging, so you don’t have to keep swapping devices on the chargers. The device is Qi-certified MagSafe so you can charge devices wireless.

The 3in1 Anker MagSafe Compatible UFO Charger is $20 off

The charger features StandBy Mode for practical viewing, improving the usability of your iPhone with a charger that provides you with landscape viewing and support for it even when folded. You get 24 months warranty and a welcome guide when purchasing the charger.

Accommodate charging needs with the 3in1 Anker MagSafe Compatible UFO Charger for $20 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Anker MagSafe Compatible MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Charger, iPhone 17 Wireless Charging Station, 15W Qi2 Certified, Foldable Travel Charging Pad, for iPhone 17/16/15/14, AirPods, Apple Watch (Not a Power Bank) Anker MagSafe Compatible MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Charger, iPhone 17 Wireless Charging Station, 15W Qi2... Buy on Amazon

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