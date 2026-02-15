The 4-pack 1st Generation AirTag Is $35 Off

The AirTag is a small accessory offered by Apple that you can place on your belongings like your phone, keys, bag and more, which can be conveniently attached and connected to your Apple device with a simple one tap setup. It features a built-in speaker that can help in looking for your marked item if you are having trouble finding it, or easily ask Siri for help.

The AirTag features Precision Finding using Ultra Wideband technology to lead you to the exact location, or the approximate location of your item with an AirTag, a functionality that works on certain iPhone models. Communications made in the Find My network are encrypted and anonymous for your safety.

The AirTag is rated IP67 dust and water resistant, offering protection against dust ingress and the ability to withstand water for half an hour. Grab the 4-pack 1st generation AirTag and share them with friends or family to reduce the stress of the searching process. Get it for $35 off today!

