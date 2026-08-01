The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off

The AirTag 2 is the next-generation AirTag, featuring a 50% louder speaker that you could play a sound cue from when you can’t find the marked item. It features better precision finding and an upgraded Ultra Wideband to track your item from farther.

It is an accessory that you could place on your important items during your trip to reduce the stress of the searching process in the event you lose the item marked by the AirTag during travel.

The AirTag 2 features a 100% fiber-based packaging, and the enclosure features 85% recycled plastic. Your safety is protected as the AirTag never stores location data and history. Get help with trusted people, where you can authorize trusted people to see the location of the AirTag.

Grab the next-generation 4-pack AirTag 4 to mark multiple items or give to family and friends for $10 off on Amazon today!