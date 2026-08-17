Daily Deals

The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off

The second-generation AirTag features a more sustainable design, made with 85% recycled plastic for the enclosure, with 100% fiber-based packaging. Enjoy a battery life of over a year for the base battery and easy battery replacement.


The AirTag does not store location history or data, and only authorized people and you are able to see the location of the AirTag, protecting your privacy. The accessory features a speaker louder by 50% to help with a sound cue in search of your marked item.

The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off

The Ultra Wideband has been upgraded, allowing you to locate your item in farther areas compared to the previous model. The AirTag is an accessory you can use to keep track of your devices and belongings; the 4-pack allows you to track multiple items or give some to friends and family.

Grab the 4-pack AirTag 2 for $10 off on Amazon today!

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