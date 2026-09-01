Daily Deals

The 4-Pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 4-Pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off

The AirTag is an accessory offered by Apple, giving you a way to mark and track your belongings with the accessory, the next-generation model features a speaker louder by 50% so you can play sound cues to track down your item.


The accessory features an upgraded Bluetooth Chip and Ultra Wideband that enables you to track objects from farther away compared to the previous model. Share information about the AirTag with trusted contacts and companies to help track down your item, and it is compatible with over 50 airline partners.

The 4-Pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off

The AirTag does not store location data and history for privacy. The accessory features a more sustainable design made of 85% recycled plastic for the enclosure, and the packaging is 100% fiber-based. It has a battery life that lasts well over a year.

Grab the next-generation 4-pack AirTag 2 for $19 off on Amazon today!

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