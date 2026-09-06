Daily Deals

The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off

The AirTag is an accessory made by Apple that helps you keep track of your items by marking them and locating them with the Find My App. The accessory has been upgraded with a new Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth for farther range compared to the previous model. It also has a speaker louder by 50%, so you can use a sound cue to find your item.


The AirTag is available in over 50 airlines and provides temporary access to the AirTag to those who are trusted and authorized to make the searching process less stressful. You get step-by-step directions for the item on the iPhone and now also on the Apple Watch.

The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off

The AirTag 2 has a battery life that lasts over a year, and data history and location are never stored for your safety. It features a more sustainable design, with the enclosure featuring 85% recycled plastic.

Grab the next-generation 4-pack AirTag 2 to keep track of your items or share with friends and family for $19 off on Amazon today!

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