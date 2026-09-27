Daily Deals

The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off

The next-generation AirTag features an upgraded Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth chip for further tracking range compared to the previous model. It features a speaker louder by 50%, so you can play a sound cue to help in your search.


People that are authorized and only you are able to see the location of the AirTag and location history, and data is not stored on the AirTag for your privacy and safety. AirTag location can be shared temporarily with contacts that are trusted and is compatible with over 50 airlines to help in your search for your luggage.

The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off

The battery life lasts well over a year and has an easy replacement process. You are notified on your iPhone when the battery is running low. The accessory features a sustainable design made of 100% fiber-based packaging and 85% recycled plastic in the enclosure of the AirTag

Grab the 4-pack AirTags for you or friends and family to keep track of your belongings for $19 off on Amazon!

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