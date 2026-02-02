The 4-Pack AirTag Is $29 Off

Amazon has a deal that cuts the price tag of the 4-pack AirTag $29 off. The AirTag features ultra wideband technology for precision finding that leads you close or right to the item with the AirTag. You can find items that are far away with the Find My network where millions of Apple devices could help. You can put the AirTag in lost mode and it will notify you whenever it is found on the network.

The AirTag features a built-in speaker so if you are having trouble finding the AirTag, you could ask Siri for help or play a sound cue to help in looking for the AirTag within close range. It also features privacy protections built into the accessory. Communications made in the Find my network are encrypted and anonymous for the protection of the user, and history and data are never stored on the AirTag. Grab the 4-pack AirTag today!