The 4-Pack AirTag Is $29 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has a deal that cuts the price tag of the 4-pack AirTag $29 off. The AirTag features ultra wideband technology for precision finding that leads you close or right to the item with the AirTag. You can find items that are far away with the Find My network where millions of Apple devices could help. You can put the AirTag in lost mode and it will notify you whenever it is found on the network.


The AirTag features a built-in speaker so if you are having trouble finding the AirTag, you could ask Siri for help or play a sound cue to help in looking for the AirTag within close range. It also features privacy protections built into the accessory. Communications made in the Find my network are encrypted and anonymous for the protection of the user, and history and data are never stored on the AirTag. Grab the 4-pack AirTag today!

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the revamped personalized Siri is planned for release next month. It is still uncertain if Apple will host a big event to exhibit the personalized AI and the upgrades or if briefings will be held privately with the media. The revamped Siri is involved in the iOS 26.4 update with beta being available next month and then the public will be able to access the new AI in March or April. The revamped AI will be accessible for consumers who have an iPhone 15 Pro or recent model. SIri is anticipated to be even better by the time iOS 27 comes as the company is thinking of turning Siri into a chatbot, full out, where users can have conversations with the AI. This will turn the AI into something similar to Gemini and ChatGPT but it is built-into Apple devices like the iPad, Mac and iPhone and can be used without an app.
