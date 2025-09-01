Daily Deals

The 4-pack AirTag is $29 Off On Amazon

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 4-Pack AirTag marked $29 off on Amazon. It’s a great deal for a useful tracking device that comes in a set of four.


The AirTags are easy to set up. Connect them to your iPad or iPhone so you can track your items easily when you lose them in your house or outside. Use it as a key finder and locator for your bag, luggage, and wallet.

The AirTag has a built-in speaker that plays a sound to give you an audio cue when you are looking for your gadget and other personal belongings. You can also ask Siri where it is, making the search for your lost item even easier. 

Your privacy is safe because the Find My network communications are encrypted and anonymous to protect you. The data, history, and location of the AirTag are never stored, so it keeps you safe. Order the 4-pack AirTag today for a super-easy way to track your personal stuff!

