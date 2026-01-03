The 4-pack AirTag Is $34 Off

Amazon has the 4-pack AirTag marked $34 off. You can bulk buy AirTags for yourself or for family and friends to help them efficiently keep track of their objects.

The AirTag features Ultra Wideband technology for precision finding, leading you directly to your marked item with the AirTag or on a nearby location. If you are still having trouble looking for the item, you can play a sound cue from the built-in speaker of the AirTag to help play a sound cue to lead you to the object, or you can ask for assistance from Siri.

Connect the AirTag to your iPad or iPhone in just one tap. Communications made in the Find My network are encrypted and anonymous to protect the privacy of the user. History and data are never stored on your AirTag. The Apple accessory is IP67 dust and water-resistant, and features a battery that lasts for over a year, which can be replaced.

