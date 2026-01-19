The 4-pack AirTag Is $34 Off 

Amazon has the 4-pack AirTag marked $34 off. Get this set of AirTags for multiple items at home to stay organized with real-time location tracking, or give to your friends or family to make their lives easier by keeping track of their belongings. It can connect to your iPad or iPhone easily with just one tap.

The AirTag features precision finding with Ultra Wideband technology for certain models of an iPhone to lead you directly or nearby the AirTag with your item. If you still can’t find it, you can play an audio cue with the built-in speaker and pinpoint the location, and get a notification so you don’t forget your wallet or keys at home or in the office.

Communications made in the Find My network are encrypted and anonymous for your privacy and safety, while information like history and data are never stored in it. Grab the set of 4 AirTags today!