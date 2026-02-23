The 4-pack AirTag Is $35 Off

The AirTag is a small Apple accessory that you can attach to your valuables, allowing you to track them when you lose them with the use of the Find My app. With the tracking device, you lessen the stress of the searching process and get to the lost item immediately.

The AirTag features a built-in speaker so you can play a sound cue to aid in looking for your device or ask Siri for assistance. The accessory features Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband Technology to lead you right to your device or near it.

Your privacy is protected as communications made in the Find My network are encrypted and anonymous for privacy reasons. History and location data are never stored on the AirTag. The accessory features a one-tap setup for convenient connecting to your device, like an iPad or an iPhone

Mark your items with the 4-pack AirTag or hand some out to friends and family to help them keep track of their belongings. Get the set for $35 off today!