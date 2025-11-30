The 4-Pack AirTag is 36% Off

Amazon has the 4-pack AirTag marked 36% off, which also equates to a $36 discount. You get 4 AirTags, which you can use to track your own devices or hand them out to friends and family.

You can connect the AirTag easily with a one-tap setup so that it pairs to your iPad or iPhone. Apple’s AirTag features Ultra Wideband technology that could lead you nearby or directly to where your item is, and if you still cannot see where it is, the AirTag has a built-in speaker so you can play a sound cue or ask Siri to help you find it. Rated IP67 dust and water-resistant, it can withstand being submerged in water up to 1m in depth, and when particles gather around the device.

The AirTag never stores history or data, and the Find My network is encrypted and anonymous to protect the user’s safety and privacy. Grab the 4-pack AirTag now and start keeping track of your things!