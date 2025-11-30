Daily Deals

The 4-Pack AirTag is 36% Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 4-Pack AirTag is 36% Off

Amazon has the 4-pack AirTag marked 36% off, which also equates to a $36 discount. You get 4 AirTags, which you can use to track your own devices or hand them out to friends and family.


You can connect the AirTag easily with a one-tap setup so that it pairs to your iPad or iPhone. Apple’s AirTag features Ultra Wideband technology that could lead you nearby or directly to where your item is, and if you still cannot see where it is, the AirTag has a built-in speaker so you can play a sound cue or ask Siri to help you find it. Rated IP67 dust and water-resistant, it can withstand being submerged in water up to 1m in depth, and when particles gather around the device. 

The 4-Pack AirTag is 36% Off

The AirTag never stores history or data, and the Find My network is encrypted and anonymous to protect the user’s safety and privacy. Grab the 4-pack AirTag now and start keeping track of your things!


Latest News
Malicious Content Activity Identified in the Apple Podcasts App
Malicious Content Activity Identified in the Apple Podcasts App
1 Min Read
AIDS Campaign By The Global Fund Supported by Apple Pay
AIDS Campaign By The Global Fund Supported by Apple Pay
1 Min Read
Intel and Apple Collaborating for Mac Chips In A Limited, New Way
Intel and Apple Collaborating for Mac Chips In A Limited, New Way
1 Min Read
Get the Apple Pencil Pro at $30 Off!
Get the Apple Pencil Pro at $30 Off!
1 Min Read
Mac Users Now Able To Use the Privacy-Focused Orion Browser For Fast and Secure Browsing
Mac Users Now Able To Use the Privacy-Focused Orion Browser For Fast and Secure Browsing
1 Min Read
Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’
Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’
1 Min Read
The Reason Behind The Apple Online Store Going Offline
The Reason Behind The Apple Online Store Going Offline
1 Min Read
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Wi-Fi 6 is 17% Off
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Wi-Fi 6 is 17% Off
1 Min Read
iPad Mini With OLED Display Arriving As Early as the Third Quarter of Next Year
iPad Mini With OLED Display Arriving As Early as the Third Quarter of Next Year
1 Min Read
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
1 Min Read
Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales
Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?