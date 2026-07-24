Daily Deals

The 512GB Wi-Fi iPad is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 512GB Wi-Fi iPad is $50 Off

The base model iPad features Wi-Fi 6 for fast file downloads and uploads and enables you to stream your favorite movies and shows with little to no lag. It is powered by the A16 Pro Chip, meaning that daily tasks can be breezed through easily.


The device features Touch ID, protecting the data stored inside your device with fingerprint recognition and making secure transactions on your iPad with Apple Pay. Enjoy 512GB of storage to store movies, games, photos, documents, and files without worrying about space.

The 512GB Wi-Fi iPad is $50 Off

Enjoy an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display featuring True Tone that adjusts the color of the display to the temperature of the room for a comfortable viewing experience. Turn your iPad into your personal canvas with the Apple Pencil for commissions and projects, and take notes and write essays effortlessly with the Magic Keyboard Folio.

Grab the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $50 off on Amazon today!

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