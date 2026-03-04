Daily Deals

The AirPods 4 is $20 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods 4 have been redesigned for your comfort with a refined contour, better stability, and a shorter stem, along with quick press controls for controlling music and taking calls. It features the Apple-made H2 chip.


The Apple earbuds feature personalized spatial audio for an immersive listening experience when using the AirPods 4, placing speakers and sound all around you, perfect for playing games with sound that surrounds you, movies, TV shows, and music.

Get up to 5 hours of listening time with one charge and 30 hours total with the charging case, which has been redesigned to a 10% smaller volume compared to its predecessor. Both case and earbuds are rated IP54 water, dust, and sweat resistant, perfect for workouts, and can withstand rain and dust getting into them. 

Get the AirPods 4 for $20 off to use for shows, games, or workouts on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... Buy on Amazon

