The AirPods 4 is $30

The AirPods 4 are rated IP54 sweat, water, and dust resistant, a durable pair of earbuds that can withstand rain and sweat from your intense workouts. The earbuds feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, giving you an immersive listening experience for games, movies, or focusing more on your workouts.

The earbuds have been redesigned for comfort, featuring a refined contour, quick press controls to manage calls and music, better stability, and a shorter stem. Get up to 5 hours of playback in one charge, and with the case, get up to about 30 hours.

The AirPods 4 are powered by the H2 chip for better voice isolation to hear the person on the other end better in loud environments. The case has been redesigned, being 10% smaller in volume compared to its predecessor.

Grab the AirPods 4 to accommodate the vibe and immerse yourself in the moment for $30 off on Amazon today!