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The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

The AirPods 4 are powered by the H2 chip and provide you with personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience. 


The earbuds have been redesigned and rebuilt for your comfort, featuring a shorter stem, quick-press controls to manage calls and your music, and a refined contour. The case is about 10% smaller in volume compared to the previous model and gets up to 30 hours of playback with the case and 5 hours in one charge without the case.

The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

The earbuds are made to withstand rain and sweat, perfect for workouts, as both the earbuds and case are rated IP54 water, dust, and sweat resistant. Get better call quality with advanced computational audio to minimize background noise and clarify your voice for the person on the other end of your call.

Grab the next-generation AirPods 4 for $30 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... Buy on Amazon

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