Daily Deals

The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

The AirPods 4 are powered by the Apple made H2 chip featuring Voice Isolation for better call quality in loud areas and isolates your voice so the person on the other end can hear you clearly.


The earbuds were remade for comfort, featuring a shorter stem, quick press controls to manage your calls and music with no hassle, and a refined contour. It features personalized spatial audio, placing sound all around you when listening to music, watching movies or gaming for an immersive listening experience.

The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

The case is smaller by 10% in volume compared to the previous model. Get up to 5 hours of playback in one charge and up to 30 hours with the case. The case and the earbuds are rated IP54 dust-, water-, and sweat-resistant to withstand workouts and rain.

Grab the AirPods 4 on Amazon for $30 off.

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