The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

The AirPods 4 is powered by the H2 chip with Voice Isolation for better call quality in loud environments. It uses advanced computational audio to isolate your voice for the person on the other end of your call so they can hear you better.

The earbuds have been remade for comfort, featuring quick-press controls to manage calls and music, a shorter stem, and refined contour for all-day comfortable wear. Enjoy 5 hours of playback in one charge and 30 hours with the case for the earbuds.

The earbuds are rated IP54 water-, dust-, and sweat resistant, perfect to bring on swims and workouts to get those gains. It can withstand dust too so you don’t have to worry about the earbuds breaking. Enjoy personalized spatial audio, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience.

Grab the AirPods 4 for $30 off on Amazon today!

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