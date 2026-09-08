The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

The AirPods 4 have been redesigned for comfort, allowing for all-day wear and better stability, with a shorter stem, refined contour, and quick press controls to manage calls and music.

Enjoy better sound quality with the H2 chip powering the AirPods 4, and voice isolation improves call quality in loud environments. Advanced computational audio minimizes background noise so that the person on the other end can hear you well.

The AirPods 4 feature Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening or watching experience. The case of the AirPods 4 is 10% smaller in volume, and both the case and AirPods are rated IP54 dust, water, and sweat resistant. Enjoy up to 5 hours of playback on a single charge and 30 hours using the case of the AirPods 4.

Grab the AirPods 4 for $30 off on Amazon today!

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