The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

Now’s your chance to score the AirPods 4 at a lower price. Today, the AirPods 4 is down to just $99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The AirPods 4 is the non-Pro version of the current AirPods lineup, boasting exclusive features such as Personalized Spatial Audio, the H2 chip, and effortless iPhone setup. Connecting is a simple exercise of opening the AirPods charging case and putting your iPhone close to it. Then, play the content on Apple Music or Apple TV and instantly get immersed. It has Siri support so you can call up the assistant by saying ‘Hey Siri’ and tell it to make a call, check your day’s schedule, or play a song. Just recently, it has been updated to recognize head movements such as shaking and nodding to answer the voice assistant.

The charging case is an updated version of its predecessor. It’s smaller and offers up to 30 hours of playback. Get it today!

