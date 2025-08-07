Daily Deals

The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods 4 marked as $30 off. The AirPods 4 has been reconstructed for your comfort, featuring better stability, quick-press controls you can use for calls and music, and comfort for all-day use.

You can use the AirPods 4 throughout the day with a long battery life up to 30 hours and 5 hours of listening time in one charge with the case. The case is chargeable with a USB-C charger. 

The AirPods 4 has better call and sound quality with the H2 chip, allowing you to make phone calls in loud areas and making your voice clear. It features dynamic head tracking and personalized spatial audio to deliver an immersive experience in listening to music, playing games or watching a movie.

The charging case and the AirPods are resistant to dust, water and sweat, making it perfect for use during workouts and on-the-go. Get your own pair of the AirPods 4 with the $30 discount today! 

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... $129.00 $99.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
