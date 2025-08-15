Daily Deals

The AirPods 4 is $30 Off 

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off 

Amazon has the AirPods 4 marked $30 off. 

Advertisements

Featuring personal spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, the AirPods 4 lets you hear sound all around you. Enjoy an immersive experience when you are gaming, listening to your favorite tunes, and deliver cinema-like audio when you’re watching movies or shows. 

The AirPods 4 is $30 Off 

Call and sound quality are clear and crisp, thanks to the H2 Chip. You can wear the AirPods 4 all day without having to worry about the battery being low and having to charge it often. Get up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge and a total of 30 hours of listening time with the case. 

The AirPods 4 and its charging case are rated IP54 sweat, water and dust resistant, so these are the perfect AirPods to use when you are working out, and you won’t have to worry about your earbuds breaking on a rainy day. Order your AirPods 4 now!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... $129.00 $99.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Advertisements

Latest News
The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air 128GB Is $150 Off
The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air 128GB Is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Next Generation iPad Mini Adopting A19 Pro Chip
Next Generation iPad Mini Adopting A19 Pro Chip
1 Min Read
Tabletop Robot Companion Planned By Apple
Tabletop Robot Companion Planned By Apple 
1 Min Read
New Apple TV In Development Featuring A17 Pro Chip
New Apple TV In Development Featuring A17 Pro Chip
1 Min Read
The 11th Gen iPad with 512GB is $50 Off
The 11th Gen iPad with 512GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
New Jeopardy! And NFL Games Get Added To Apple TV Next Month
New Jeopardy! And NFL Games Get Added To Apple TV Next Month
1 Min Read
New Design May Be Seen on A20 Chips in the iPhone 18 Series
New Design May Be Seen on A20 Chips in the iPhone 18 Series
1 Min Read
Apple’s Announcement For The iPhone 17 Series is Approaching
Apple’s Announcement For The iPhone 17 Series is Approaching
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Budget-Friendly MacBook Potentially Launched This Year With A Starting Price of $599
Budget-Friendly MacBook Potentially Launched This Year With A Starting Price of $599 
1 Min Read
The following days after the release of OpenAI’s new model ChatGPT-5 has seen a commotion among subscribers, who seem to find the communication style of the latest model too rigid. Paying customers prefer the previous model GPT-4o and its personality, having a creative approach to conversations and a warmer tone. The company is currently allowing customers to continue using the previous AI model. Here’s how you can toggle it back on for the Mac. Go to ChatGPT’s website and log in to your account. Go to your profile and then select Settings>General. Toggle “Show Legacy Models” to On. The legacy access is currently only accessible to paying subscribers of OpenAI, with the base Plus plan at $20 per month. The setting will immediately take effect, and automatic syncing will be completed after a few minutes whereas the changes and settings you have made will show on ChatGPT for your Mac once you restart the app.
How To Toggle ChatGPT Gpt-4o Model For The Mac
1 Min Read
Leak for iPhone 17 Pro Suggests Redesigned Antenna With Enhanced 5G
Leak for iPhone 17 Pro Suggests Redesigned Antenna With Enhanced 5G
1 Min Read
Lost your password?