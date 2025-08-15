The AirPods 4 is $30 Off 

Amazon has the AirPods 4 marked $30 off.

Featuring personal spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, the AirPods 4 lets you hear sound all around you. Enjoy an immersive experience when you are gaming, listening to your favorite tunes, and deliver cinema-like audio when you’re watching movies or shows.

Call and sound quality are clear and crisp, thanks to the H2 Chip. You can wear the AirPods 4 all day without having to worry about the battery being low and having to charge it often. Get up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge and a total of 30 hours of listening time with the case.

The AirPods 4 and its charging case are rated IP54 sweat, water and dust resistant, so these are the perfect AirPods to use when you are working out, and you won’t have to worry about your earbuds breaking on a rainy day. Order your AirPods 4 now!