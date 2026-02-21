The AirPods 4 have been redesigned to give the user comfort for all-day use with a shorter stem, better contours, and convenient quick-press controls for calls and music. It’s powered by the H2 chip, with voice isolation that improves call quality in loud conditions, allowing you to hear the person on the other side of the call clearly.

The Apple earbuds feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, placing sound all around you for an immersive experience when watching a show or movie, playing games, or listening to music. The case has been redesigned, being 10% smaller in volume compared to the last.

The case and the earbuds are rated IP54, water, dust, and sweat resistant, capable of withstanding heavy workouts. This ensures you can focus on your workouts with the convenience of being able to listen to your favorite tunes any time.

The AirPods 4 Is $30 off on Amazon. Get yours today!