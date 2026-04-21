The AirPods 4 Is $30 off

The AirPods 4, along with the case, are rated IP54 water, dust, and sweat resistant, so they can withstand dust getting in them, water, and sweat, perfect for your workouts. The case has been redesigned to be smaller in volume by 10%.

The earbuds feature the Apple-made H2 chip for better quality calls and voice isolation. It also has personalized spatial audio, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience when watching, listening to music, or focusing on your workouts.

The AirPods 4 have been redesigned for your comfort, it features a refined contour, shorter stem, and better stability. Get up to 5 hours of playback on one charge and get 30 hours with the case. It also features quick press controls to control calls and music in your ears.

Grab the AirPods 4 for $30 off on Amazon!