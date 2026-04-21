Daily Deals

The AirPods 4 Is $30 off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods 4 Is $30 off

The AirPods 4, along with the case, are rated IP54 water, dust, and sweat resistant, so they can withstand dust getting in them, water, and sweat, perfect for your workouts. The case has been redesigned to be smaller in volume by 10%.


The earbuds feature the Apple-made H2 chip for better quality calls and voice isolation. It also has personalized spatial audio, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience when watching, listening to music, or focusing on your workouts.

The AirPods 4 Is $30 off

The AirPods 4 have been redesigned for your comfort, it features a refined contour, shorter stem, and better stability. Get up to 5 hours of playback on one charge and get 30 hours with the case. It also features quick press controls to control calls and music in your ears.

Grab the AirPods 4 for $30 off on Amazon!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
12 Products Released by Apple This Year
12 Products Released by Apple This Year
1 Min Read
CarPlay Ultra To Come To These Car Brands
CarPlay Ultra To Come To These Car Brands
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 11 46mm is $100 Off
Apple Watch Series 11 46mm is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Honor Ad Uses Apple Hong Kong Store As Backdrop
Honor Ad Uses Apple Hong Kong Store As Backdrop
1 Min Read
Apple No Longer Required To Have Preinstalled ID Government App For Devices
Apple No Longer Required To Have Preinstalled ID Government App For Devices
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 iPad Air is $50 off
The 13-inch M4 iPad Air is $50 off
1 Min Read
Demand For MacBook Neo High Even As Its Sold Out for the Month
Demand For MacBook Neo High Even As Its Sold Out for the Month
1 Min Read
Stan Ng Retiring After Being With Apple for 31 Years
Stan Ng Retiring After Being With Apple for 31 Years
1 Min Read
Apple Trying iPhone 18 Pro Colors
Apple Trying iPhone 18 Pro Colors
1 Min Read
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB 1TB is $150 Off
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB 1TB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Record 30% Recycled Product on Products Achieved by Apple
Record 30% Recycled Product on Products Achieved by Apple
1 Min Read
A large part of the engineers at Siri are sent to a bootcamp for a multi-week session to learn to code with the use of AI, the company has made the choice to teach their engineers to use AI efficiently for coding before WWDC, where Apple is widely anticipated to be finally revealing the long awaited revamped Siri. As employees will attend the bootcamp, about 60 members on the development team for Siri will stay to work on the AI while an extra 60 will perform evaluations on Siri’s performance, Apple will perform tests to ensure that Siri meets safety standards and ensure it is capable of executing and interpreting commands made by users. Using AI with coding has become the standard in today's modern day and age. The Siri team at Apple looks to not be making the most out of the AI coding tools at their disposal, leading to them pushing some to a bootcamp to use AI efficiently for coding.
Apple Sends Engineers at Siri Department to AI Coding Bootcamp
1 Min Read
Lost your password?