Daily Deals

The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

The AirPods 4 is powered by the H2 chip designed by Apple, providing you with better call and sound quality in loud environments. The earbuds are redesigned for your comfort, featuring a shorter stem, quick press controls to maneuver calls and music, and better stability.


The earbuds feature personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, placing sound all around you when you put them on for an immersive listening experience with music and movies. You can also focus on your workout to get those last pushes and gains in.

The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

The AirPods 4 and the case of the earbuds are rated IP54 water, dust, and sweat resistant, capable of resisting heavy workouts, dust, and rain. The charging case of the earbuds is smaller in volume by 10% compared to the previous model.

Grab the AirPods 4 to enjoy a convenient and immersive listening experience for $30 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... Buy on Amazon

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