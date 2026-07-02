Daily Deals

The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

The AirPods 4 feature personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience. The earbuds are powered by the Apple-made H2 chip to give you great sound quality for calls and music.


The case of the earbuds is redesigned to be 10% smaller in volume compared to the previous model and is rated IP54 water, sweat, and dust resistant, meaning that they will withstand rain, workouts, and dust.

The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

Get up to 5 hours of playback in one charge of the earbuds and 30 hours total with the case. The earbuds are redesigned for comfort with a shorter stem, quick-press controls for call and music management, and a refined contour. You also get better call quality as background noise is reduced with voice isolation so the person on the other side can hear you loud and clear.

Grab the AirPods 4 for $30 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... Buy on Amazon

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