The AirPods 4 is $40 Off

Amazon has the AirPods 4 marked $40 off. The earbuds are powered by the H2 chip to give the user better call and sound quality. It features personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, creating an immersive listening experience when watching movies, playing games, and listening to music.

The AirPods 4 are rated IP54 sweat, water, and dust resistant, so its durable and can withstand getting some water and dust in your earbuds. You can also use the earbuds for your workout worry-free, to motivate yourself toward reaching your fitness goals.

The case has been redesigned and is about 10% smaller compared to the past model in terms of volume, and can be charged with a USB-C cable.

It has a long life of up to 30 hours, and gives you 5 hours of playback from just one charge. The earbuds have an excellent and secure fit with a refined contour, allowing you to remain comfortable while using it. Order the AirPods 4 now!

