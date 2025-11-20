Daily Deals

The AirPods 4 Is $44 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods 4 marked $45 off. The AirPods 4 features personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking giving the user an immersive listening experience as it creates a theater-like atmosphere whenever they put on the earbuds.


The AirPods 4 along with the charging case are rated IP54 sweat, water and dust resistant being able to withstand rain and dust ingress. You can use the earbuds without the worry during your workout and on the go.

The earbuds is designed to provide better call and sound quality, powered by the H2 chip along with the use of advanced computational audio. Background noise while using voice isolation is enhanced, letting you hear the speaker clearly.

If you are looking for earbuds with exceptional comfort and for daily use, get the high-quality AirPods 4 today!

