The AirPods 4 with ANC is $30 Off

The AirPods 4 has been redesigned with the consumer in mind, and you have a chance to snag it at a lower price. Today, the AirPods 4 with ANC is down to just $148.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Upgrade to the AirPods 4 and you can enjoy the way it’s been remade for greater comfort and stability. There are now quick-press controls for calls and music, as well as a shorter stem and a sleeker contour. You still get the premium Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode to get the best listening experience. Call and sound quality has been greatly improved as well. Furthermore, you can activate Siri with a few key phrases and do a head shake or nod to confirm or cancel commands.

The new case is a noteworthy mention. It’s touted as the smallest of its kind and offers wireless charging. Get the discounted AirPods 4 today!