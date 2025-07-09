Daily Deals

The AirPods 4 with ANC is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Upgrade to the latest AirPods and experience better sound and comfort. Today, the AirPods 4 with ANC is down to just $148.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

In today’s world, it’s essential to have Active Noise Cancellation so you can fully immerse yourself in your favorite tunes. You can activate Adaptive Audio so you won’t have to fiddle with the controls or take out your AirPods when somebody is talking to you. Voice quality is improved as well, even when you have a noisy background- the voice gets through nicely and clean on the other side. You’ll love the long battery life that comes with the earbuds- get up to 30 hours with ANC enabled.

The case is also something to talk about. It’s the smallest in the industry that has wireless charging, and you can use a Qi charger or even your Apple Watch charger to juice it up. Get the discounted AirPods 4 with ANC today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging, H2 Chip Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive... $179.00 $119.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
