The AirPods 4 with ANC is 43% Off

Amazon has the AirPods 4 with ANC and Apple Care+ for direct service, protection, and support from Apple, at $90 off. The earbuds gives you an immersive listening experience with Spatial Audio along with ANC powered by the H2 chip made by Apple. It is designed to give you a comfortable listening experience with better stability.

Listen to your podcast, music, shows, movies, and play your favorite game undisturbed while wearing the wireless earbuds! You can also hear all around you, such as people speaking and traffic, with transparency mode that works for your awareness and safety.

The case of the earbuds has been redesigned, being the smallest in the industry, and you can charge the case with an Apple Watch charger or USB-C charging cable, and wirelessly, as long as the wireless charger is Qi-certified.

You can get 4 hours of playback in just one charge of the earbuds, and when you use the case, you can get a maximum of 20 hours of listening time with ANC active and 30 hours if you don’t activate ANC. Grab the AirPods 4 with ANC and AppleCare+ today!