The AirPods 4 with ANC is $44 Off

The AirPods have been redesigned for your comfort, featuring a shorter stem, quick-press controls to manage calls and music, and a refined contour with better stability. The device is powered by the H2 chip for great call and sound quality.

The AirPods 4 feature Active Noise Cancellation to block outside noise when you put them on to fully immerse yourself in the moment, from games and movies to workouts. Enjoy personalized Spatial Audio, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience.

The case of the earbuds has been redesigned, making it one of the smallest cases in the business; you can charge it wirelessly or with a USB-C charger. Get up to 4 hours of playback on a single charge, and with the case, get up to 20 hours with ANC turned on.

Grab the AirPods 4 with ANC for $44 off on Amazon today!

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