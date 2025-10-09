Daily Deals

The AirPods 4 With ANC is $60 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods 4with ANC marked $60 off, matching the all-time price found for the earbuds. The AirPods 4 went through a redesign to give its users comfort for wearing it all day with better stability, a shorter, refined stem, and easier controls with just a quick press for calling and listening to music.


The earbuds features personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, as if there are speakers all around you when you are wearing the AirPods 4. Enjoy a fully immersive experience when watching shows, listening to music, or playing a game, like you’re actually inside it!

With ANC, you can block out the noise outside and immerse yourself in the music, show or your game. You can expect better call quality even in loud areas with the earbuds’ advanced computational audio, reducing noise from the outside and making the speaker’s voice clearer for you to hear.

If you are looking for quality earbuds that will give great value for your money, you’ll be quite satisfied with this wireless Apple earbuds. Grab the AirPods 4 with ANC while it’s on sale!

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... $129.00 $89.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

