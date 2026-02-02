The AirPods 4 With ANC Is $60 Off

Amazon has the AirPods 4 with ANC marked $60 off. The earbuds are powered by the H2 chip that allows for adaptive audio to deliver a stellar listening experience for both transparency mode and ANC. Personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking keeps you immersed with theater-like sounds.

The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling, blocking out external noise when you wear the earbuds allowing you to fully, clearly hear the movie or show you’re watching, game sounds and effects, and your favorite songs during your workouts.

The case of the AirPods 4 has been redesigned to be the smallest in the industry with wireless charging capability. You can charge the earbuds in the case with the use of a USB-C charger, Qi-certified charger or an Apple Watch charger. A single charge provides 4 hours of listening time, reaching up to 20 hours using the case. Get the AirPods 4 With ANC today!