The AirPods 5 is $4 Off

The AirPods 5 is the next-generation entry-level AirPods by Apple, featuring better Active Noise Cancellation to immerse yourself in the moment from movies, games, and workouts. The earbuds feature Adaptive Audio to adjust your transparency and ANC levels automatically depending on your environment.

The AirPods 5 support the new revamped Siri that allows you to get things done daily, such as brainstorming, answering questions, and productive conversations hands-free. Enjoy personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, placing sound all around you.

The earbuds are made for comfort with the open-ear design; the earbuds are able to withstand water, sweat, and dust, as it is rated IP57 dust-resistant. Enjoy up to 4 hours of playback with ANC enabled and up to 20 hours with the case.

Grab the new entry-level AirPods 5 for $4 off on Amazon today!

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