The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off

The next-generation AirPods Max feature up to 1.5x more ANC eliminating outside noise to further immerse yourself in the moment with personalized spatial audio placing sound all around for so you can focus on the movie, game or your workout and get the gains in.

The earphones are made with memory foam, telescoping arms and a knit-mesh canopy that is breathable for all-day comfortable wear. The AirPods feature Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence to break language barriers by pressing and holding down listening mode to translate to your preferred language.

The AirPods are powered by the H2 chip to give you deep bass and high quality audio. Enjoy up to 20 hours of playback in one charge with Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancelling with the AirPods Max 2.

Grab the next-generation AirPods Max 2 on Amazon with a discount of $100 off today!

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