The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off

The next-generation AirPods Max features amazing comfort for all-day comfortable wear, with custom textile ear cushions, memory foam, and knit-mesh canopy. Enjoy 1.5x stronger ANC with the AirPods Max 2 to stay focused in the moment from movies, games, or your workout.

Enjoy personalized Spatial Audio placing sound all around you creating a theater-like atmosphere for movies and music for an immersive listening experience. The device is powered by the H2 chip for deep bass and high quality audio.

Break language barriers with Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence by holding down listening mode to translate the language the person you are speaking to to your preferred language. Get up to 20 hours of playback in one charge with Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancellation enabled.

Grab the next-generation AirPods Max 2 with a discount of $100 off on Amazon today!

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