The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off

The next-generation AirPods Max 2 is powered by the H2 chip to provide you with high-quality audio and deep bass, with 1.5x stronger Active Noise Cancellation compared to the previous model to fully immerse yourself in the moment. Enjoy Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience.

The device features memory foam, custom textile ear cushions, breathable knit-mesh canopy, and telescoping arms for a personalized and comfortable fit. The AirPods get up to 20 hours of playback with both Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancellation enabled.

Break language barriers with Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence by holding down the listening mode button and then translating it to your preferred language so you can interact with other people. Adaptive Audio adjusts ANC levels depending on your environment.

Grab the next-generation AirPods Max 2 for $100 off on Amazon today!

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