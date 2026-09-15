Daily Deals

The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off

The next-generation AirPods Max are powered by the H2 chip to provide you with high-quality audio and deep bass for an amazing listening experience. Enjoy Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, placing sound all around you to create a theater-like experience for immersive sound.


Get 1.5x more ANC with the new AirPods Max 2 compared to the AirPods Max. Adaptive Audio adjusts the ANC levels of your headphones depending on your environment to interact with other people when speaking with them with your headphones on.

The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off

Comfort has been taken into consideration, with the new AirPods Max featuring telescoping arms, memory foam, breathable knit-mesh canopy, and custom textile ear cushions for a personalized and comfortable fit when using the AirPods Max 2. Break language barriers with Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence.

Grab the new AirPods Max 2 for $100 off on Amazon today!

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