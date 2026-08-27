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The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off

The next-generation AirPods Max is powered by the H2 chip for high-quality audio with expansive mids and deep bass, enabling an amazing listening experience. It features personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience.


Fully immerse yourself in the moment with Active Noise Cancellation, eliminating 1.5x more outside noise compared to the previous model. Adaptive Audio adjusts the ANC levels of your headphones depending on the environment so you can interact with people even with the headphones on. Break language barriers with Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence.

The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off

The headphones feature memory foam, custom textile ear cushions, breathable knit-mesh canopy, and telescoping arms for comfortable wear. Enjoy up to 20 hours of playback with Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancellation turned on.

Grab the next-generation AirPods Max 2 for $120 off on Amazon today!

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