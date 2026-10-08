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The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off

The next-generation AirPods Max features 1.5x stronger Active Noise Cancellation compared to the previous model, allowing you to immerse yourself in the moment during workouts, movies, and games. Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head Tracking place sound all around you.


The AirPods Max 2 is powered by an H2 chip offer high-quality audio with deep bass, crisp highs, and expansive mids. The AirPods feature a design made for comfort, featuring telescoping arms, custom textile ear cushions, memory foam, and a breathable knit mesh canopy.

The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off

Enjoy up to 20 hours of playback in one charge with both Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancellation enabled. Adaptive Audio adjusts the ANC levels of your AirPods automatically to match the environment, and Conversation Awareness allows you to interact with other people even with your headphones on.

Grab the next-generation AirPods Max 2 for $120 off on Amazon today!

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