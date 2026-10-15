Daily Deals

The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off

The AirPods Max 2 eliminates 1.5x more Active Noise Cancellation compared to the previous model and is powered by the H2 chip to provide you with high-quality audio. Immerse yourself in the moment with Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.


The headphones feature a comfortable design made with memory foam, breathable knit-mesh canopy, telescoping arms, and custom textile ear cushions for a comfortable and personalized fit. Get up to 20 hours of battery life in one charge with both Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancellation enabled.

The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off

Adaptive Audio adjusts the ANC levels of your headphones depending on your environment, and Conversation Awareness allows you to hear the person you are interacting with even with your headphones on. Break language barriers with Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence by holding down the Listening Mode Button on the headphones.

Grab the new AirPods Max 2 for $120 off on Amazon today!

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