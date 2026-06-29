The AirPods Max 2 is $150 Off

The next-generation AirPods Max are powered by the M2 chip, allowing for an immersive listening experience with personal spatial audio featuring dynamic head tracking, placing sound all around you. You get 1.5x more ANC with the next-generation headset. Adaptive audio automatically adjusts ANC levels to match your environment, with Conversation awareness lowering the volume of your headphones to interact with those around you when wearing the headphones.

Break language barriers with Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, which translates the language of the person you are speaking to into your preferred language to interact with them. To activate the feature, press and hold it for listening mode.

The headphones feature memory foam, custom textile ear cushions, and a breathable knit-mesh canopy, allowing for a comfortable listening experience with the headphones. Get up to 20 hours of playback with the headphones with one charge.

Grab the next-generation AirPods Max 2 for $150 off on Amazon today!