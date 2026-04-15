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The AirPods Max 2 is $19 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Max 2 is $19 Off

The new AirPods Max places sound all around you with personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking made for your special ear shape to give you an immersive listening experience. The design features a knit-mesh canopy, custom textile ear cushions with memory foam for comfortable wear.


Block out 1.5x more noise with better Active Noise Cancelling so you can further immerse yourself in the moment when gaming, listening to music, or working out, and break language barriers with Live Translation by holding down listening mode and then selecting the preferred language to understand them.

The AirPods Max 2 is $19 Off

The next-generation AirPods Max is powered by the H2 chip to give you deep bass, expansive and high crisps and mids, along with high-fidelity audio. It features a battery life of up to 20 hours, even with spatial audio and active noise cancelling on.

Grab the new AirPods Max 2 for $19 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio, Live Translation, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Midnight Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio,... Buy on Amazon

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