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The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off

The next generation over-ear headset features memory foam, knit-mesh canopy, and custom textile ear cushions for comfortable wear. It features personalized Spatial Audio, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience.


It features 1.5x more ANC compared to the previous model, allowing you to further immerse yourself in moments such as watching movies, gaming, or focusing on your workout. The headset features the Apple-made H2 chip, providing you with crisp highs, expansive mids, and deep bass.

The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off

Get up to 20 hours of playback with one charge, even with Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio on. Break language barriers with Live Translation by Apple Intelligence by pressing and holding listening mode to activate the feature, the speaker’s words will then be translated to your preferred language to unlock a flowing conversation.

The next-generation AirPods Max 2 are $40 off on Amazon. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio, Live Translation, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Blue Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio,... Buy on Amazon

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