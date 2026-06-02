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The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off

The next-generation AirPods Max eliminate 1.5x more noise compared to the previous model allowing you to immerse yourself in the moment when watching movies, playing games or focusing more on your workout.


The earbuds feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, allowing for an immersive listening experience and placing sound all around you. Made with memory foam, knit-mesh canopy, and custom textile ear cushions, you get a comfortable wearing experience with the earbuds.

The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off

Break language barriers with Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence to translate the language the person you are speaking to to your preferred language to interact with them and hold conversations. Activate the feature by pressing and holding down the listening mode. Get up to 20 hours of playback with one charge of the device, even with Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancellation on.
Grab the next-generation AirPods Max 2 for $40 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio, Live Translation, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Blue Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio,... Buy on Amazon

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