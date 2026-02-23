The AirPods Max Is $100 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Max provides the user with the ultimate over-ear listening experience with an Apple-designed H1 chip, software, and a custom acoustic design. The headphones feature personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, placing music all over you for an immersive listening experience.


The sound being played is sealed in with an acoustic design made with memory foam ear cushions and a knit-mesh canopy for comfort and a perfect over-ear fit when wearing the headphones. You can use the digital crown to pause, play music, mute, end and answer calls, and control your playlist to skip and adjust the volume of your music.

The headphones feature transparency mode, allowing you to interact and hear your surroundings and people talking to you when wearing the earphones. It also features Pro Level Active Noise Cancelling, eliminating 2x background noise when enabled to further immerse yourself in the experience.

Have a comfortable and immersive experience with the AirPods Max. Get it for $100 off today!

